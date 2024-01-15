Charlton Athletic have made a bid for Cheltenham Town striker Will Goodwin, a report from the South London Press has said.

Charlton Athletic have been in the market for another striker this month and Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris has been firmly on the radar. A fee had been agreed between the clubs but a deal is looking unlikely due to personal terms.

Michael Appleton wants a striker though, and it seems as though he may have moved onto his next target Clarke-Harris.

The South London Press reports that Charlton Athletic have now tabled an offer for Cheltenham Town man Will Goodwin. The 21-year-old joined the Robins permanently in January 2023 and has six goals and two assists to his name in 19 outings this season.

These claims come shortly after Gloucestershire Live reported that the Addicks were among ‘several’ League One clubs who are keen on Goodwin.

Charlton Athletic’s striker hunt

Charlton Athletic look to be keeping their options open in the pursuit of a new striker and a move for Goodwin could prove to be a good one. His six goals and two assists in League One all came during a sustained run in the side, while at other stages in the campaign he has been in and out somewhat due to injury.

At 21, he hopefully has the best years of his career ahead of him, so he could be a welcome addition to their frontline.

With other League One clubs said to be interested though, it will be interesting to see if Cheltenham Town are tested with any more bids for their striker. He’s under contract until 2025, so their interests are protected, as is Goodwin’s future.