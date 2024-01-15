Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said the club ‘won’t’ stand in the way of Scott Fraser if a team came in for him this month.

Charlton Athletic are open to offloading the midfielder before the end of the transfer window.

Fraser, 28, is still under contract with the League One side until the summer of 2025.

However, in this latest update regarding his future at The Valley, Appleton said, as per a report by London News Online: “I’d never say never. Certainly, if the opportunity did come, we won’t be standing in his way.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Charlton Athletic man could leave

Fraser has made 22 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, chipping in with a single goal and five assists.

The Scotsman joined Charlton back in 2022 and scored nine goals last term altogether.

He started his career at Dundee United and rose into their first-team as a youngster before moving down to England in 2018 to initially link up with Burton Albion.

MK Dons then snapped him up after he spent a couple of years with the Brewers and he was a hit during his time in Buckinghamshire, firing 14 goals.

That form earned him a switch to Ipswich Town but his move to Portman Road didn’t work out in the end and he was allowed to leave for the Addicks just six months into his three-year contract.

Cutting ties with Fraser this month would free up space and funds in Charlton’s squad to bring in other reinforcements. Appleton will be keen to bring in more quality as he looks to lift the London club up the table.

They are sat in 13th place but are 16 points off the play-offs after their 2-1 loss against Peterborough United last time out.