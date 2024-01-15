Bristol City could make progress today in their attempt to sign Burnley forward Scott Twine, as per Baz Cooper.

Bristol City sit 14th in the Championship, but they could be set to add a strong player to their ranks. Liam Manning’s side look set for a mid-table Championship finish this year with inconsistency a bit too present for the Robins to mount a serious top six push.

Twine, 24, is currently on loan at Hull City. The versatile attacker has seven goal contributions in 25 second tier outings so far this season, but he could be on the move.

Bristol City are ‘pushing hard’ for a deal and according to Hull City reporter Cooper, there may well be movement today with Twine potentially switching Hull City for Bristol City this month.

There may well be movement over the future of Scott Twine today. Bristol City pushing hard to do a deal with Burnley for the #hcafc loanee. More to come on that. — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) January 15, 2024

A solid addition

Twine joined Burnley from MK Dons in 2022 and during Burnley’s title winning campaign last season, the youngster struggled to really get a look in.

A loan move this season was definitely the smart option, and now it seems he may be on the move again.

The 24-year-old has proven with consistent Championship game time, he is a very valuable asset to have for any side in the second tier, but as things stand with Burnley in the Premier League, it doesn’t seem as if he has much of a future there.

Bristol City would be able to offer him a solid amount of senior minutes, and the addition of Twine will certainly win them a few more points across the season and push the Robins higher up the league.

Up next for Bristol City is a FA Cup third round replay against West Ham tomorrow evening.