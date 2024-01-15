Sheffield Wednesday have the opportunity to bolster their ranks before the end of the window.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently fighting to preserve their Championship status.

They were beaten 4-0 away at Southampton over the weekend and are back in action this Saturday against Coventry City at home.

The Star report the Owls are keen on Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris. The 21-year-old, who is a former England youth international, spent last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers and made 47 appearances in all competitions for the Gloucestershire outfit, chipping in with six goals.

Sheffield Wednesday are considering ending Jeff Hendrick‘s loan spell from Newcastle United. The Star claim they are in talks with the Premier League side over the midfielder’s future at Hillsborough.

George Byers has been linked with an exit from South Yorkshire this winter. However, in this latest update regarding his situation, The Star say he is set to stay with Danny Rohl’s side until the end of this campaign at least.

Football Insider report Newcastle are poised to loan out Isaac Hayden amid links to Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle. The ex-Arsenal man has spent the first-half of this term in Belgium with Standard Liege.

Derby County are interested in striker Michael Smith as Paul Warne looks to reunite with his former Rotherham United attacker this month. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Rams want to lure him to Pride Park to boost their options up top.

Smith helped the Owls gain promotion from League One last year under Darren Moore but he has seen his game time dry up over recent months and is no longer guaranteed regular game time.