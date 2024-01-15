Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town are all showing interest in Manchester United’s Dan Gore, as per The Mail’s transfer confidential.

Manchester United starlet Gore has been linked with a move to the EFL in the January transfer window. Reports said in December that Preston North End had expressed an interest in the 19-year-old midfielder.

A move has not come to fruition as of yet but with fresh claims of further interest, Gore looks to have a few options available.

The Mail’s transfer confidential states that while Championship sides have been ‘touted’ to move for Gore, the most genuine interest is coming from League One. Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town are among those keen to bring Gore in, it is said.

The Red Devils will consider loan approaches and there are agents trying to pitch loan moves to him, the report adds.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Better off away from Manchester United?

Gore has made two appearances off the bench this season but having established himself as a standout player at youth level, some will feel the time has come for the Manchester United talent to be tested at a senior level on a more regular basis.

The Championship could be a jump into the deep end, so being eased into the first-team game a little more with a League One move could be ideal. With Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town all interested, Gore won’t be short of options if a third-tier move is decided to be his best option.

All four sides are fairly close to Manchester too, so they can keep a close eye on his development out on loan while staying close enough to friends and family in the region.

The interested parties will have to wait and see what decision Gore and Manchester United come to but if a move is sanctioned, there could be a scramble to secure the talented midfielder’s services.