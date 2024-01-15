Barnsley and Wigan Athletic are among the clubs hoping to add to their ranks in the January transfer window.

The Tykes will be keen to sign players who can boost their play-off bid, while the Latics want help in their fight to rise away from the relegation zone. Barnsley sit 6th in the League One table as it stands, while Wigan are now 18th.

Now though, it is claimed that both sides are showing an interest in Charlton Athletic man Terell Thomas. Football Insider claims that Barnsley and Wigan Athletic are monitoring the St. Lucia international as he could be moved on by the Addicks to make way for more new additions.

Thomas is in the final six months of his contract with the South London outfit after extending his deal last summer. He’s played 23 times across all competitions this season, taking his appearance total for Charlton to 41.

On the move in 2024?

With Thomas’ deal up at the end of this season and Michael Appleton looking to make his mark on the Charlton Athletic squad, it does seem feasible that Thomas could be on the move in 2024. He would be a decent signing for another League One club too.

The third-tier is by far the level he’s most experienced at. He can play in a range of defensive positions too, filling in at either left-back or right-back alongside his favoured position at the heart of defence.

The versatility he offers could make him a valuable asset for either Barnsley or Wigan Athletic, but it remains to be seen if their initial interest develops into anything more serious.