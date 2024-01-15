Hull City are currently 9th in the Championship table and are a point off the play-offs.

Hull City have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.

They are back in action on Tuesday night away at Birmingham City in their FA Cup third round replay.

Liam Rosenior is keen on landing Burnley winger Manuel Benson on loan, as per HullLive. He helped the Clarets win promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Tigers have been linked with a swoop for Śląsk Wrocław midfielder Karol Borys. Bartosz Wieczorek has claimed on X that he is on their radar this winter.

Hull are close to completing a deal to sign goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from Fortuna Sittard. The former Croatia youth international, who has played for Hellas Verona in Italy in the past, is close to moving to England according to HullLive.

He will compete with Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram for a place between the sticks.

HullLive claim the Tigers are still keen on Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after seeing a deal fall through for him on deadline day last September. The ex-Charlton Athletic loan man has made 10 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions so far this campaign.

On the outgoing front, Harry Wood has left on loan for Grimsby Town and scored on his debut for the Mariners in their 5-5 draw with Notts County over the weekend.

HullLive report Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is on the verge of leaving on loan. The Iran international has struggled to make an impact since joining from Fenerbahce in 2022.

Bristol City are ‘pushing hard’ to land Hull loanee Scott Twine from Burnley, as per reporter Baz Cooper on X. He is due to spend the whole season with Rosenior’s men.