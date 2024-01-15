3 long-term managers Swindon Town must consider after Michael Flynn’s exit

Swindon Town have parted company with Michael Flynn, as announced by their official club website.

Swindon Town have been in inconsistent form recently and have slipped down the League Two table.

The Robins are currently sat in 15th position and are eight points off the play-offs. Gavin Gunning has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season.

However, here is a look at three long-term managerial candidates they should consider…

Carl Robinson

The 47-year-old is available after recently leaving his first-team coach role at Birmingham City and was linked with Salford City recently, as per reporter Tom Collomosse on X. He has had coaching spells in the past at Vancouver Whitecaps, Newcastle Jets, Western Sydney Wanderers and DC United.

The well-travelled Welshman has worked in Australia in the past which could alert the attention of Swindon’s Aussie owner Clem Morfuni. He also spent his playing career as a midfielder for the likes of Portsmouth, Sunderland, Wolves and Norwich City.

Mark Bonner

He guided Cambridge United to promotion to League One back in 2021. The 38-year-old them managed to keep them up last term.

However, he was sacked by the U’s in November last year and will be weighing up his next move in the game. He would be ideal for the Robins if they were able to lure him to the County Ground.

Ian Cathro

The Scotsman has bags of experience in the coaching world despite only being 37-years-old. He has worked at Dundee United, Rio Ave, Valencia, Newcastle United, Hearts, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and most recently Al-Ittihad.

Cathro has been number two to Nuno Espirito Santo over recent years but hasn’t followed him to Nottingham Forest yet.