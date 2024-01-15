Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been linked with a huge move to Liverpool.

Sunderland fell out of the Championship’s top six at the weekend following their defeat to Ipswich Town.

The narrow defeat hasn’t helped things on Wearside at the moment with fans currently concerned about the direction the club is heading.

Patterson, 23, has played 27 league games for Sunderland this season. He made his breakthrough campaign in the 2021/22 season whilst the Black Cats were in League One.

The academy graduate made the spot his own and has since made himself known as one of England’s best young shot stoppers.

Alan Nixon reported yesterday that Patterson was a Liverpool target as they try and plan early to replace current keeper Allison. He claims a move is more likely in the summer, but doesn’t rule out a January exit.

Here we look at three replacements Sunderland should consider if Patterson was to leave the north east.

Josh Griffiths

Currently at West Brom, the 22-year-old keeper isn’t currently playing much.

Last season he made ten Championship appearances keeping four clean sheets and before that the young Englishman was at Portsmouth.

He may not have played as many Championship games as some fans would like, but Patterson hadn’t played hadn’t played senior football above the National League before getting a chance in League One with Sunderland.

Veljko Ilic

The 20-year-old Serbian goalkeeper currently plays for FK TSC in Serbia’s top division.

He has played Champions and Europa League football already and his league stats are impressive.

The u21 Serbian international has ten clean sheets in 15 games this season. Last time around he managed 13 in 28 appearances with plenty of senior minutes to his name already.

He is obviously unproven at a level as high as the Championship, but he does fit the type of player Sunderland tend to target these days.

Daniel Iversen

This option wouldn’t be available until the summer with Iversen just having moved to Stoke City on loan this month, but with Liverpool more likely to make their move in the summer, Iversen is on this list.

It seems with Leicester City flying that he may not get a chance in the Foxes’ senior side and a permanent move away in the summer may be the best option for his career.

He has bags of Championship experience and definitely has the potential to play at a higher level in the future.