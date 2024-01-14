West Brom have joined the chase for Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, reports Alan Nixon.

West Brom are keen to lure the forward to the Hawthorns from their promotion rivals before the end of the transfer window.

Gelhardt, 21, is struggling for game time at Elland Road at the moment and has been linked with a few clubs this winter.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Nixon on Patreon, the Baggies are the latest team to be credited with an interest as they eye attacking reinforcements.

West Brom join Leeds United striker chase

West Brom could see Gelhardt as someone to add more competition and depth to their options up top as they look to return to the Premier League.

However, it would be a surprise to see Leeds sanction a move to a promotion rival. Carlos Corberan’s side are 5th in the table and are only six points behind the Whites.