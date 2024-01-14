West Brom have joined the chase for Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, reports Alan Nixon.

West Brom are keen to lure the forward to the Hawthorns from their promotion rivals before the end of the transfer window.

Gelhardt, 21, is struggling for game time at Elland Road at the moment and has been linked with a few clubs this winter.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Nixon on Patreon, the Baggies are the latest team to be credited with an interest as they eye attacking reinforcements.

West Brom join Leeds United striker chase

West Brom could see Gelhardt as someone to bolster their options up top as they look to return to the Premier League.

However, it would be a surprise to see Leeds sanction a move to a promotion rival. Carlos Corberan’s side are 5th in the table and are only six points behind the Whites.

Gelhardt spent time away at Sunderland in the last campaign and scored three goals in 20 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions.

Since returning to his parent club last summer, he has played eight times and scored once.

Gelhardt is under contract with Daniel Farke’s side until June 2027 but he isn’t guaranteed regular football in Yorkshire at the moment.

However, the ex-England youth international provides useful competition and depth up top so the Whites have a big decision to make on what to do with him this month. They could let him leave to get more game time, but would that leave them short in attack?

Gelhardt rose up through the ranks at Wigan Athletic and played 21 times for their senior team as a teenager before he was lured away in 2020.