Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is on the radar of Liverpool, reports Alan Nixon.

Sunderland could face a battle to keep hold of the ex-England youth international amid interest from the Premier League in the future.

Patterson, 23, has made the number one spot his own at the Stadium of Light over recent seasons.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Nixon on his Patreon, Jurgen Klopp has identified him a potential goalkeeping target for the future at Anfield.

Sunderland goalkeeper eyed

Sunderland will be keen to keep hold of Patterson for as long as possible as they look to return to the Premier League

The North Shields-born man has been on the books of the Black Cats for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He was a regular for them at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team in the 2021/22 campaign and he hasn’t looked back since.