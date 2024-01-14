Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is on the radar of Liverpool, reports Alan Nixon.

Sunderland could face a battle to keep hold of the ex-England youth international amid interest from the Premier League in the future.

Patterson, 23, has made the number one spot his own at the Stadium of Light over recent seasons.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Nixon on his Patreon, Jurgen Klopp has identified him a potential goalkeeping target for the future at Anfield.

Sunderland goalkeeper eyed

Sunderland will be keen to keep hold of Patterson for as long as possible as they look to return to the Premier League.

The North Shields-born man has been on the books of the Black Cats for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He was a regular for them at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team in the 2021/22 campaign and he hasn’t looked back since.

Patterson is under contract until the summer of 2028 meaning Michael Beale’s side are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon unless an offer they can’t refuse comes in for his services.

He has made 100 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions to date and also had a loan spell away at Hartlepool United as a youngster to get some experience under his belt.

The Black Cats are eyeing promotion this term to the top flight and are currently sat in 7th place in the table. They are outside the play-offs on goal difference behind Coventry City.

Beale’s men are back in action next Friday with a home clash against Hull City as they look to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town this weekend.