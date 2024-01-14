Leeds United are having an excellent season in their 2023/24 Championship campaign. Yet, some issues need sorting.

Leeds United are expected to challenge for promotion this season in the Championship. They currently sit 4th in the table

The Whites have a fantastic array of dangerous talent spearheading their attack. Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Dan James, and Joel Piroe have 33 goals and 21 assists between them.

Despite that, they do have issues elsewhere, and none more so than at left-back. Junior Firpo is the only senior player who is a natural left-back, and there are concerns over him.

Sam Byram has been filling in more than adequately but he is a natural, right-sided player. The left-back situation at Leeds United needs to be sorted.

Josh Doig has been heavily linked to Daniel Farke’s side recently. Doig left Hibernian in the summer of 2022 for the Serie A side.

Leesd United are, however, set to lose out on Doig. Rspected journalist Fabrizio Romano says on X that Ligue One side Olympique Marseille have beaten the Whites and others to his signature.

Doig has also been linked to Marseille. Now Romano says that the French side has won the race for the youngster over all interested rivals.

He says that “final details” are “being sorted.” He then adds that “personal terms are 100% agreed.” Italian Romano then says that defender Doig “is expected to travel in the next days for medical tests.”

Leeds need to look elsewhere

With Marseille on the brink of landing Josh Doig, Leeds United will now need to look elsewhere to address their left-back issue.

There is a little less than three weeks left in this transfer window for the West Yorkshire side to do that. After that, they will have to make do with what they have.

Leeds United expect a quiet January window. That is the noise coming out of Elland Road. One view is that the Whites will rely on the loan market rather than buy a player.

Whatever they do, Leeds United have just 19 days left to make their decisions. Either use the January transfer window or be happy that they are strong enough defensively to cover the left-back area.