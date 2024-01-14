Derby County are keen on Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith, reports Alan Nixon.

Derby County are interested in luring the attacker back down to League One to boost their push for promotion.

Smith, 32, has fallen out of favour at Hillsborough over recent months and has seen his game time dry up.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Nixon on his Patreon page, he is wanted by the Rams before the end of the transfer window.

Derby County eye Sheffield Wednesday striker

Derby boss Paul Warne knows all about Smith having managed him for Rotherham United in the past.

He would be a shrewd addition for the Rams as he would give them more competition and depth in attacking areas for the remainder of this campaign.

The North East-born man would also inject some more experience into their ranks. He has played over 500 games in his career to date.

Smith has scored three goals in 16 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and Sheffield Wednesday have a decision to make regarding his long-term future.

The attacker is under contract until June 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him unless the right offer comes in for his services.

He joined the South Yorkshire club in 2022 under former boss Darren Moore and scored 21 goals altogether last term to help them gain promotion from League One, 17 of which came in the league.

Smith has played for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town, Portsmouth, Bury and Rotherham United in the past and his situation with the Owls is up in the air right now amid fresh links to Derby.