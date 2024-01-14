Carlisle United are closing in on the signing of Bradford City striker Jake Young, reports Alan Nixon.

Carlisle United are hoping to win the race for the forward this winter to bolster their attacking options.

Young, 22, spent the first-half of this season on loan at Swindon Town but has now returned to Valley Parade this month.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Nixon on his Patreon, the Cumbrians are now trying to get a deal over the line to lure him to Brunton Park.

Carlisle United want Bradford City striker

Carlisle have already raided Bradford for goalkeeper Harry Lewis this month and Young would be another shrewd acquisition if they were able to get him.

The forward was prolific at Swindon and scored 16 goals in 26 games in all competitions before heading back to his parent club.

He would inject more quality into the Cumbrians’ forward options as they look to avoid relegation from League One.

Nixon has previously reported on Patreon that Port Vale and Exeter City have been looking at the possibility of signing him recently as well.

The Huddersfield-born man is under contract with the Bantams until the summer of 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon and can wait for the right offer to come in for his services.

Young moved to West Yorkshire in 2022 but hasn’t managed to find form for his current club. He was loaned out to Barrow before his spell in Swindon.

He started his career at Guiseley and Sheffield United before linking up with Forest Green Rovers as a youngster. He then scored 12 goals in 62 matches before heading back up north.

Carlisle are in the frame for him now and they are sat in 23rd place in the table, six points from safety.