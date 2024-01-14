Bristol City full-back Cameron Pring is wanted by Rangers, reports Alan Nixon.

Bristol City could face a battle to keep hold of the Cheltenham-born man amid interest from Glasgow.

Pring, 25, has been on the books at Ashton Gate since 2016.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that Philippe Clement is keen on luring him up to Ibrox.

Bristol City man eyed by Rangers

Bristol City snapped up Pring from Cheltenham Town eight years ago and he broke into their first-team back in 2021.

He has since established himself as one of their most prized assets and has made 98 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with two goals.

Prior to his emergence into the senior team, he had many loan spells away from the Robins to get some experience under his belt with the likes of Guernsey, Merthyr Town, Aldershot Town, Hereford, Newport County, Cheltenham, Walsall and Portsmouth.