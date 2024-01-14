Bristol City full-back Cameron Pring is wanted by Rangers, reports Alan Nixon.

Bristol City could face a battle to keep hold of the Cheltenham-born man amid interest from Glasgow.

Pring, 25, has been on the books at Ashton Gate since 2016.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that Philippe Clement is keen on luring him up to Ibrox.

Bristol City man eyed by Rangers

Bristol City snapped up Pring from Cheltenham Town eight years ago and he broke into their first-team back in 2021.

He has since established himself as one of their most prized assets and has made 98 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with two goals.

Prior to his emergence into the senior team, he had many loan spells away from the Robins to get some experience under his belt with the likes of Guernsey, Merthyr Town, Aldershot Town, Hereford, Newport County, Cheltenham, Walsall and Portsmouth.

Pring is under contract until the summer of 2026 meaning Liam Manning’s side are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon unless an offer that they can’t refuse comes in for his services.

The Robins are currently aiming to get into the play-offs and keeping hold of the left-back would certainly boost their promotion hopes this term.

They are sat in down in 14th at the moment but are only four points off the play-offs so can rise into the top six if they can hit form again due to how close the division is.

Bristol City were beaten 2-0 away at Preston North End this weekend and Pring played the full 90 minutes, picking up a booking in the process.