Leeds United returned to league action after dispatching League One side Peterborough United in the FA Cup. It was a successful return, Daniel Farke’s side emerging 3-0 winners.

Leeds United’s victory over the Bluebirds was their third, successive 3-0 win after the Peterborough win and the 3-0 demolishment of Birmingham City. It was a good enough result to see the Whites remain 4th in the table.

It was a first half where Leeds dominated their Welsh hosts. The West Yorkshire side’s high-energy press and possession-based game saw them to a 2-0 half-time lead.

Patrick Bamford broke the deadlock with his third goal in three starts. It was a more subdued effort than his worldie last week against in the FA Cup. The ever-dangerous Dan James made it 2-0 with his 9th goal of the campaign.

2-0 to the good, Leeds continued to press and look dangerous. They hit the woodwork twice and even had the luxury of a missed penalty from Crysencio Summerville.

The game looked to be heading for a 2-0 win for the Whites but Georginio Rutter made it 3-0 at the death. His 5th goal of this Championship season saw him finish a quickfire move that started in the Leeds box.

Daniel Farke called this games Leeds’ most mature display so far this season. Among some very good performances, one stood out for Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth.

That player was Frenchman Georginio Rutter. Smyth had this to say about his performance against Cardiff City:

“9 – Visibly relished the afternoon at number 10. Some lovely passing, lots of skill, created chances and finally got himself a goal after a few misses.”

Enjoying the 10 role

Georginio Rutter is flourishing in the Championship with Leeds United. His goal yesterday was his 5th of the season. These goals go alongside the 9 assists that he has in the bag.

The 21-year-old is proving to be a handful for Championship defenders. He has excellent balance and moves languidly for a tall, rangy player. Against Cardiff – according to WhoScored’s match data – he had five completed dribbles and 20 completed passes, two of these creating chances.

Georginio Rutter also has that bag of tricks, a bag that allows him to not only drift by players with ease but also play sublime passes. Since Patrick Bamford came back into the starting line-up, Rutter is enjoying the number 10 role with Leeds.