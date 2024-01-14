Leeds United are a side desperately in need of a left-sided defender. This season has seen the Whites rely on right-back Sam Byram to fill in.

Leeds United have been linked recently with Hellas Verona’s Josh Doig. They do not have long left in the January transfer window for them to bring in a player for a problem position at Elland Road.

This situation will be even more urgent as Doig nears a move to Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille. Respected Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano says on Twitter that this is a move almost agreed upon with Doig “expected to travel in the next days for medical tests.”

With that said, here are three left-sided defenders that Daniel Farke’s Championship side should consider as Doig heads for France…

Brian Oliván

29-year-old Oliván is one player whom Leeds could consider targeting as they look for a left-back. Having come up through the youth system at Barcelona, Oliván now plays for city rivals Espanyol in La Liga 2.

He’s been there since a 2022, free-transfer move from RCD Mallorca. This season so far he has made 20 appearances, contributing two assists. He is not only a left-back but a left-footed one and can also operate as a centre-back.

Sergio Akieme

Akieme may prove to be a target that Leeds would struggle to prise away from current club Almeria. The Madrid-born 26-year-old has featured for the Andalucian side 16 times this season, bagging two goals.

He’d be one to consider should the Whites be looking for a new man to anchor the left side of their backline. Almeria are currently rooted at the foot of the La Liga table and are 11 points from safety.

Andy Lyons

23-year-old Kildare-born Lyons has been at his current club Blackpool since a January 2023 move from Shamrock Rovers. This season has seen him make 17 appearances across all competitions for the Tangerines.

Those 17 appearances form a small part of the 38 appearances he’s made for the north-west club since signing. He also has Championship experience from last season’s relegation campaign. He featured 17 times after signing, scoring four goals.