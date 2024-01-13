The latest Leeds United team news as Daniel Farke’s side gear up to face Cardiff City in the Championship.

Leeds United return to league action after comprehensively sweeping aside League One outfit Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

Leeds United’s reward for that win was a home tie against Plymouth Argyle in the next round. However, on Saturday it is a trip to Wales to face Erol Bulut’s Cardiff City side.

The tie will see Leeds United, 4th in the Championship table, take on the play-off hunting Bluebirds, who are 9th in the Championship.

Leeds United team news

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Whites boss Farke provided the latest team news as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The big news on the injury front is that Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper will miss out on Saturday. Struijk has still not yet recovered from his recent injury and Cooper reported groin issues.

Brighter news for Leeds United fans is that goalkeeper Illan Meslier is back after suspension. Returning duo Sam Byram and Ian Poveda will join Meslier after both trained this week.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Shackleton

Ampadu

Rodon

Byram

Gray

Kamara

James

Summerville

Rutter

Bamford

After scoring in his last two games, it is doubtful that Patrick Bamford will be bumped straight back to the bench. This is especially true after his spectacular volley against Peterborough. Instead, he will keep his place and Joel Piroe will drop out.

After a bustling game, Wilfried Gnonto coulf also start the game on the bench as Dan James and Crysencio Summerville start against the Bluebirds.

Leeds United’s last two games have seen the Whites click into that familiar mode from the start of the season. Starting Bamford in place of Piroe and Gray to cover Ampadu’s dropping back to defence will not weaken Leeds United.