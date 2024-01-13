Sunderland travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship table coming into this one. Michael Beale’s men are fresh out of a heavy derby defeat to Newcastle United last time out and that may take some recovering from. Especially the manner of the defeat.

Ipswich Town are 2nd in the division, but are on a run of five Championship games without a win. Kieran McKenna’s side know a loss here could see them fall outside the top two and they’ll be keen to ensure that doesn’t happen.

Sunderland team news

Dynamic winger Patrick Roberts will also miss this one. He missed last week’s FA Cup outing through injury and it has been since confirmed he will be out until February.

Dennis Cirkin and Bradley Dack remain out for this one. Cirkin suffered a setback in training, he will be out for around three months following surgery, whilst Dack was subbed off injured on Boxing Day against Hull City.

Niall Huggins has also had surgery on his calf and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Jay Matete is back in contention, as he was last week. The midfielder didn’t feature in the squad though and it remains to be seen whether he will here.

Corry Evans remains out with a longer-term injury.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Alese

O’Nien (C)

Ballard

Hume

Ekwah

Neil

Clarke

Pritchard

Ba

Rusyn

There are some changes which appear need to be made for this one. Beale attempted to play a system with no one really covering the right wing against Preston North End and Newcastle United. Sunderland beat the former, although it would seem far-fetched to say the lack of a right winger helped, but it was a huge issue against the Magpies and one that seemed a clear problem despite it not being addressed until the 85th minute.

The sensible option would be to take Jobe out who appears in need of a rest after some slow, jaded performances and replace him with Abdoullah Ba who is Sunderland’s go-to option on the wing when Roberts is sidelined.

Ba improved Sunderland when he came on last week and he actually looked more determined than anyone else in red and white to try and make something happen.

The game kicks off this afternoon at 3pm.