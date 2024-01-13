Middlesbrough travel to The Den to face Millwall this afternoon in the Championship.

After facing two Premier League back-to-back in Aston Villa and Chelsea last week, Middlesbrough return to Championship action against Millwall this weekend.

Despite some players returning from injury, Michael Carrick’s side will still be without a handful of first-team regulars. Both Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alex Bangura are set for a spell on the sidelines after coming off in the first-half against Chelsea and won’t be fit to play.

Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel will also miss out through injury and are a few weeks away from a return. Both Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan are out for the season.

Forward Marcus Forss is back in training but isn’t likely to be risked just yet, whilst Sammy Silvera, Riley McGree and Seny Dieng are away on international duty.

The Teessiders have made two signings this January window and new arrivals Luke Ayling and Finn Azaz could play at The Den later today and make their Boro bow.

Predicted XI

GK – Tom Glover

RB – Luke Ayling

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Rav van den Berg

LB – Lukas Engel

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Dan Barlaser

RM – Isaiah Jones

AM – Finn Azaz

LM – Morgan Rogers

ST – Josh Coburn

We expect to see both Ayling and Azaz start at The Den. Van den Berg has played at right-back in recent weeks due to the injuries to Smith and Dijksteel, but Ayling’s arrival allows for a more natural full-back to fill in with van den berg moving into his favoured centre-back position, with Matt Clarke given a rest.

Match-winner against Chelsea, Hayden Hackney could also be rested having just returned from injury himself. Carrick will want to ease him in slowly and so Barlaser and Howson are likely to be preferred.

Morgan Rogers was suspended for the Carabao Cup semi-final and should return to the starting line-up. Coburn perhaps should be rested, but with no other fit striker options he is likely to lead the line. If he is rested Coburn would likely opt to play Rogers, Matt Crooks or Sam Greenwood out of position or turn to youth in Calum Kavanagh.