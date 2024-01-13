The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Burton Albion prediction ahead of the League One clash on Monday night.

Derby County come into this League One clash with Burton Albion looking to maintain their push for promotion. The Rams bounced back from a defeat to promotion rivals Peterborough United with a 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town last time out.

The Rams sit 4th in the table as it stands, just two points away from the top two.

Burton Albion meanwhile are gearing up for their first game under the management of new boss Martin Paterson. He previously worked as Michael Duff’s no.2 at Swansea City and Barnsley and embarks on his first job as the no.1 with the Brewers.

Under caretaker boss Gary Mills, the third-tier outfit won two, drew two and lost two in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“A trip to Pride Park presents a tough first game for Paterson at Burton Albion. Derby County, for the most part, have been imperious on home soil in recent months and they have promotion quality throughout their squad.

“The cliche new manager bounce could give the Brewers hope of getting a result with a strong performance on Monday night but ultimately, I do think this will be a fairly routine win for the hosts.

“I’ll say Derby win this one 2-0.”

Derby County vs Burton Albion prediction: 2-0

Harry Mail

“Derby have lost once in their last 11 league outings and will be eager to keep their push for promotion on track on Monday night.

“Burton players will be keen to impress in front of new boss Paterson and get a positive result at Pride Park.

“However, I think the Rams will be too strong for the Brewers in this one. Paul Warne has a nice blend of youth and experience in his side and they should have enough expertise to get the job done here, although it might be close.”

Derby County vs Burton Albion prediction: 2-1