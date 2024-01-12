West Brom centre-back Cedric Kipre is attracting interest from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

West Brom have seen defender Kipre become a vital player over the 2023/24 campaign to date. He had dropped down the pecking order at The Hawthorns but following an impressive loan spell with Cardiff City last season, the Ivorian earned a second chance and hasn’t looked back since.

The 27-year-old is now in the last six months of his contract with the Baggies though, and having shown such strong form, many will have been expecting him to draw interest from elsewhere over the January window.

Now, writing on X, reporter Fabrizio Romano has said that a number of top-flight clubs are eyeing Kipre.

The West Brom defender is on the radars of Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 clubs this month and he could move on in 2024, it is said.

🇫🇷 French centre back Cedric Kipre could be on the move in 2024 as his current deal at West Bromwich expires in the summer. He's having outstanding season in Championship; clubs in Premier League, Ligue1 and Bundesliga are tracking Kipre. pic.twitter.com/3AuM6tgKq8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2024

A key role to play

West Brom will surely be determined to hold onto Kipre’s services beyond the end of this month and hopefully, beyond the end of the season. Losing him halfway through their Championship promotion push would present a real dilemma, as he won’t be an easy player to replace.

His contract situation means his future is somewhat in his own hands though. Kipre can hold out and move on a free transfer in the summer if he wishes, or he could negotiate pre-contract terms with admirers outside England.

Carlos Corberan will be fully aware of the importance Kipre is to his West Brom side, so it will be hoped that a new contract can be agreed. That would be a huge boost for the Baggies, but time will tell just how his situation pans out amid some high-profile interest from top leagues.