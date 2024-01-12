‘Turned a corner’ – Millwall vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Millwall are sat down in 15th place in the table. They head into this weekend on the back of their 3-2 loss at home to Leicester City in the FA Cup last time out.

The Lions won 1-0 away at Bristol City in their last Championship outing. Defender Shaun Hutchinson scored a late winner for them at Ashton Gate.

As for Middlesbrough, they stunned Chelsea on Tuesday night after beating the Premier League outfit in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg match. Hayden Hackney was on the scoresheet for them in the first-half.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Millwall have turned a corner under Joe Edwards over recent times and have won their last three league games on the spin. They are also unbeaten in their last five Championship games so will be tough opponents for Middlesbrough.

“Boro will be in confident mood after beating Chelsea but I think their players will be worn out after back-to-back games against Premier League opponents. They were beaten by Aston Villa in the FA Cup last weekend.

“This will be a close game but I can see the hosts edging it.”

Millwall vs Middlesbrough prediction: 2-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Millwall look a lot closer to being the side they have been known to be in the Championship for a long while. Hard to beat, structured and dangerous.

“Boro aren’t having as much success as they did last time around, but they are still in the conversation for a top six finish this season. They did very well to beat Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and that sort of result will put a lot of confidence in the dressing room.

“However, as Harry mentioned, they’ve had a very tough past week or so and that may catch up to them here. I don’t think there will be anything in this one.”

Millwall vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-1