The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Coventry City come into this weekend’s clash with M69 rivals Leicester City looking to continue their fantastic rise up the Championship table. The Sky Blues are unbeaten in seven Championship games and have left their poor start to the season behind them.

After spending the early months of the season floating a few points clear of the relegation zone, Mark Robins’ side have risen to 8th. They’re now only three points off the top six.

Leicester City meanwhile maintain an imperious lead at the top of the division. They’re 10 points clear of 2nd placed Ipswich Town and are unbeaten in 10 games, drawing only twice in that run.

The Foxes emerged victorious when these two met on the opening day, winning 2-1 at home.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a super exciting game. There’s bragging rights on the line and these two are some of the Championship’s most in-form teams at the moment.

“As is the case with just about every league game, Leicester City will be favourites. They’re up there with the best this division has seen, but Coventry City have been at their best and have every chance of getting a result here.

“If the Sky Blues can perform and cook up a lively atmosphere, they’re in with a chance of a big win. Ultimately though, I think they’ll play out an entertaining 2-2 draw.”

Coventry City vs Leicester City prediction: 2-2

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“Coventry are in good form and are looking strong as they look to get into the play-offs.

“This will be a tough game for Leicester and the hosts will fancy themselves. However, I can see the visitors’ momentum continuing.

“The Foxes are well on their way to a return to the Premier League and have way too much quality for Championship level. This will be close but I think Enzo Maresca’s men are on a roll and have that habit of winning.”

Coventry City vs Leicester City prediction: 1-2