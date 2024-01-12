Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell has said there is ‘interest’ in defender Connor O’Riordan but has praised the player’s attitude.

Crewe Alexandra are facing a battle to keep hold of the centre-back this winter.

O’Riordan, 20, has seen his release clause met by Blackburn Rovers, according to a report by the Lancashire Telegraph, with the same source suggesting Preston North End and Blackpool have also been keen.

Bell has provided this latest update regarding his situation, as per the Railwaymen’s official club website: “There is interest in Connor – there’s no beating around the bush with that. I believe the Clubs have spoken but I’m not getting involved with what’s going on with the finances.

“Connor is a brilliant person. He wants to do well and he loves the Club. I didn’t expect anything different from Connor, he just gets on with his work and keeps performing. He has been excellent. We have had a couple of chats, but he just gives you the nod and cracks on.” Latest on Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Blackpool target

O’Riordan is a key player for Crewe and losing him this month would be a big blow to their promotion hopes from League Two.

However, there is an air of inevitability that he will move on soon, despite the fact he is still under contract until the summer of 2025.

He has made 25 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with three goals to help his side rise into the play-offs.

O’Riordan has been on the books of the Railwaymen for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

He was a regular for the Cheshire side at various different youth levels before having loan spells away in non-league at Kidsgrove Athletic, Nantwich Town and Raith Rovers to get some experience under his belt.

The Crewe-born man broke into the first-team in 2021 and hasn’t looked back since. He has played over 50 matches now for the fourth tier outfit and has become one of their most prized assets. However, it seems likely he will be heading out the exit door with Blackburn among the teams interested.