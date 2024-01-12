Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City are all interested in signing Luton Town forward John McAtee on loan, HITC has claimed.

Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City are among the numerous sides looking to add some more goal threat to their ranks this January. It seems a whole host of Championship sides are in need of a striker, or at least a regular goalscorer.

Barnsley have found one this season in the form of John McAtee. He’s been a big hit at Oakwell since joining on loan from Luton Town, managing nine goals and three assists in 22 games while playing as a striker or attacking midfielder.

Now, it is claimed the 24-year-old’s performances are drawing interest from elsewhere.

HITC claims Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City are all showing an interest in signing McAtee on loan for the second half of the season. Parent club Luton Town are keen to see him tested a higher level, potentially opening the door to a second-tier move.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Ready for a step up?

McAtee was signed by Luton Town back in the summer of 2022, but he returned to former club Grimsby Town for the season. He earned a step up to League One with Barnsley and the form he has shown suggests it could be time for the confident attacker to make another rise.

It would certainly be a big loss for Barnsley if McAtee was to head to the Championship for the rest of the campaign. His influence has been paramount for Neill Collins’ side and he certainly won’t be an easy player to replace.

Their loss will be another club’s gain though. Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City could all present exciting options for McAtee over the remainder of the campaign, but it remains to be seen just what Luton decide to do with their loaned out star.