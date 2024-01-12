Sam Bird has signed for Stirling Albion from Stockport County, as announced by his new club’s website.

Stockport County snapped up the defender in August and added him to their Emerging Talents programme.

Bird, 20, linked up with the League Two side along with the likes of Taylor McMahon, Nic Bollado, Ackeme Francis-Burrell and Josh Popoola.

He has now left Edgeley Park and Stirling have announced that they have lured him up to Scotland.

Stockport County defender departs

Bird rose up through the academy ranks at Fleetwood Town and played for their Under-21’s side. He also had loan spells away from the League One outfit at Farsley Celtic and Hyde United in non-league to get some experience under his belt.

The youngster cut ties with the Cod Army last summer and was subsequently snapped up by Stockport to bolster their youth ranks.

He was then loaned out to Stafford Rangers in the Northern Premier League Premier Division and spent four months there before heading back to his parent club earlier this month.

Bird has now left the Hatters permanently for a fresh challenge with Stirling. They play their football in Scottish League One and are currently 8th in the table.

The full-back has left behind a Stockport side who are aiming for promotion this season. They are top of the table but have the likes of Mansfield Town, Wrexham and Barrow chasing them down.

Dave Challinor’s men are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Walsall as they look to return to winning ways.

They were beaten at home by Mansfield last time out before having a break last Saturday when the FA Cup took centre stage.