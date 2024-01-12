‘Stand no chance’ – QPR vs Watford prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Sunday.

QPR come into this one sat 23rd in the Championship table. Marti Cifuentes did improve things upon his arrival, but as of late QPR have struggled and survival once again looks like a far fetched idea. No wins in seven league games has them four points adrift from safety going into this one.

Watford are hoping to put an end to three Championship games without a win and really there is no better fixture on paper to have. They are four points outside the top six and they need a win here to keep that gap to a minimum.

Here, a handful of our writers give their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Several of the sides near the bottom of the division appear to be improving. Sheffield Wednesday are now just three points from safety and picking up more regular wins. Whilst Birmingham City and Stoke City both have new managers who should keep them comfortably in the second tier beyond this year.

“That for me makes the relegation battle a battle for one spot between three teams. Things can change fast and there’s plenty of football still to be played, but QPR need to start picking up points soon otherwise they stand no chance this season.

“Watford require more consistency. They aren’t that far off a top six spot, but it’s the fine margins that make a difference. That said, I think the Hornets will have to much for their hosts here, comfortable away win.”

QPR vs Watford prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“There’s real cause for concern at QPR. They’ve not been able to find form again since that strong start to Cifuentes’ tenure and with four defeats in the last six Championship games, it’s not looking great for them coming into this one.

“Watford might be three without a win but they’re unbeaten in four on the road and should be confident of taking all three points here.

“QPR desperately need some inspirational additions this month and I think another poor display here will only emphasise that need. I’ll back Watford to win 2-0.”

QPR vs Watford prediction: 0-2