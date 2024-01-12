Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor has said Tom Bloxham could be loaned out before the end of the transfer window.

Shrewsbury Town have recently recalled the striker from his loan spell at Morecambe in League Two.

Bloxham, 20, made 31 appearances for the Shrimps in all competitions during the first-half of the season and chipped in with two goals and four assists.

Taylor has provided this update on the player’s situation this month, as per a report by the Shropshire Star: “It will just be a loan (if he goes back out again), look Tom is our player.

“Have we made a decision yet on what we are going to do? No, Tom is our player. There is no way he will be leaving here in January on a permanent transfer, the only way he will be leaving here is if it is right for Tom and if it is right for us.

“If it is right for us to keep him and for Tom to stay and play games then that is what he will do.”

Shrewsbury Town striker latest

Bloxham is under contract at Shrewsbury until 2025 so will still be in their long-term plans.

Although he didn’t score as many goals as he would have liked for Morecambe, he will have still picked up a lot of experience from his time at the Mazuma Stadium.

He was on the books at Leicester City earlier in his career and linked up with his local team at the age of eight.

Bloxham left the Foxes six years later and played for non-league outfit Aylestone Park before Shrewsbury swooped to land him.

The youngster was handed his debut in April 2021 in a League One clash against Lincoln City and has since played 80 more times for the Shrews, finding the net on five occasions.

Taylor has a big decision to make on what to do with him for the remainder of this campaign. As he alluded to, Bloxham won’t be sold on a permanent basis and will only be shipped out temporarily if he was to head out the exit door.

He provides useful competition and depth up top but on the other hand, he need to be playing every week and the Shrews can’t guarantee him a starting spot right now.