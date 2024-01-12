Hearts are favourites to sign Wolves right-back Dexter Lembikisa this month despite reported interest from Ipswich Town, West Brom and Middlesbrough, according to a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

The defender spent the first-half of this season on loan at Rotherham United but has been recalled by his parent club.

Lembikisa, 20, made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Millers, 25 of which came in the league, and TEAMtalk have claimed Ipswich, West Brom, Boro, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City are keen on him this winter.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by the Edinburgh Evening News, Hearts are now leading the race for his signature as they look to lure him up to Scotland for the remainder of this campaign.

Ipswich Town, West Brom and Middlesbrough target latest

Lembikisa has been on the books at Wolves for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He penned his first professional contract back in 2021 and has since played four times for their first-team.

The youngster was given the green light to head out the exit door for the first time in his career when Rotherham came calling in the last transfer window.

Lembikisa has since impressed with the Millers and enjoyed regular game time in South Yorkshire. However, Wolves decided to bring him back and are now weighing up where to send him next.

Ipswich, West Brom and Boro could see him as someone to bolster their respective defensive departments as they all look to gain promotion to the Premier League. However, they may have to look elsewhere for targets in his position with Hearts seemingly in pole position to win the race for his signature.