Salford City striker Marcus Dackers is poised to join Southend United on loan, as per a report by The Echo.

Salford City are set to let the youngster head out the exit door again this winter.

Dackers, 21, has recently had a spell away from the Peninsula Stadium in the National League at Altrincham.

In this latest update regarding his situation, The Echo report he is ‘closing’ in on a return to Roots Hall.

Salford City striker closing on on exit

Dackers is under contract at Salford until the end of this season and is due to become a free agent in June. His long-term future is up in the air with the League Two side.

He joined the Ammies in 2021 and has since made nine appearances for them in all competitions without scoring a goal.

The forward has been loaned out to Stalybridge Celtic, Chester and Woking over recent campaigns. He spent time with Southend last term and scored three goals in six matches.

They are now looking to lure him back to Essex to bolster their attacking department as they look to rise up the table.

Dackers was on the books at Manchester City from 2008 to 2015 before moving down south to link up with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former Wales youth international never played for the Seagulls’ first-team but was a regular for them at youth levels. He also had temporary stints away at Loxwood and Lancing before Salford snapped him up permanently.

His move back up to the North West hasn’t really worked out but Southend seemed a good fit for him last time.

This upcoming loan would give him a chance to return to a familiar environment as he looks to hit the ground running.