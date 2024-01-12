Northampton Town are ‘likely’ to recall goalkeeper James Dadge from his loan at St Ives, as detailed in a report by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

Northampton Town have been left short of options between the sticks following Max Thompson’s return to Newcastle United after his temporary spell expired.

Dadge, 19, only joined St Ives last week but is now being tipped for an early return to Sixfields.

As per the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, the club will weigh up his situation.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Northampton Town goalkeeper latest

Bringing back Dadge already would be a shame for both Northampton and the player because he would benefit from getting some first-team football under his belt to help boost his development.

However, they can’t afford to be short of cover in goal after Thompson’s exit. Lee Burge will take the place as number one for now.

Dadge has risen up through the academy ranks of the Cobblers and has been a regular for them at various youth levels.

He actually had a temporary spell at St Ives this time last year and has also had a loan stint at Harborough in the past as well.

Northampton are doing well in League One at the moment and have adapted well to life in the third tier following their promotion from League Two last term.

They are 9th in the table and are seven points off the play-offs. The Cobblers won 1-0 at home to Cheltenham Town last time out with striker Kieron Bowie scoring the winner.

Jon Brady’s side have lost only once in their last six and will be keen to keep their momentum going. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Wigan Athletic.