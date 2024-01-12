The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town were beaten 5-0 away at Manchester City in the FA Cup last time out. The Terriers will be keen to bounce back from that heavy loss in their upcoming Championship clash.

Darren Moore’s side are sat in 21st place in the table. They have Sheffield Wednesday breathing down their neck and they are only three points behind now.

Plymouth have a new manager at the helm in the form of Ian Foster. He has been chosen as their replacement for Steven Schumacher and the Pilgrims are four points above their upcoming opponents.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is quite a big game at the bottom end of the table. A Huddersfield win would boost their survival hopes and would drag Plymouth into the mix. However, the Terriers have struggled for results this season.

“The visitors will have the new manager bounce though following Ian Foster’s arrival and I can see them getting something from West Yorkshire this weekend.

“Despite losing Steven Schumacher, Finn Azaz and Greg Cundle recently, I feel like they will be fired up and ready to prove people wrong in this one.”

Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 1-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Huddersfield Town will be watching over their shoulder as Sheffield Wednesday begin to find form. The Terriers are in dire need of a win to form a cushion between them and the drop zone, however it seems this relegation battle may go all the way to the end.

“Plymouth Argyle suffered a blow in the loss of Schumacher, but the club has handled these situations well in the past and I have no reason to believe this time will be any different.

“Getting off to a winning start would be ideal for Foster, they’d form a very nice gap between themselves and danger and it would settle any early nerves sparked by the need to replace Schumacher. I’ll go for a narrow away win.”

Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 0-1