FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington has poured cold water on speculation linking Rob Harker with Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers have been linked with a swoop for the National League striker recently. However, they have brought in forward Billy Waters from Wrexham this week.

Harker, 23, has scored four goals in 16 games in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

Millington has provided this update regarding his future at The Shay, as per a report by the Halifax Courier: “No, there’s nothing at this stage. We’ve not heard anything off Doncaster for any of our players.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harker’s contract at Halifax expires at the end of the campaign and they risk losing him for free in June. He scored eight times altogether last term and is well on the way to beating that tally this time around.

The Margrave-born man joined his current club in July 2022 and has become one of their most prized assets over the past couple of years and they will be keen to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

He started out at Bury and rose up through the youth ranks at Gigg Lane before going on to make two first-team appearances for the Shakers as a youngster.

Burnley then lured him to Turf Moor in 2018 and he spent four years on the books of the Clarets but didn’t play for their senior team. He instead represented their youth teams and also had a loan spell away at Hartlepool United in the National League to get some experience under his belt.

Halifax landed him when he left Lancashire and he hasn’t looked back since.

Doncaster have been linked but Millington hasn’t heard anything from Grant McCann’s side at this stage.