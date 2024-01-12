The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Sunderland prediction ahead of the Championship on Saturday.

Ipswich Town welcome Sunderland to Portman Road this weekend in a bid to maintain their cushion and spot inside the Championship’s top two.

Kieran McKenna’s side have impressed this season, a small blip has almost seen them fall outside of the automatic promotion spots. However, they’ve had just about enough to stay inside.

Sunderland are 6th and are playing Ipswich Town at just the right time. Michael Beale’s side are yet to blow anybody away since his appointment, but results could’ve been worse. It’s a huge week for Sunderland and a potentially defining one for Beale.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Ipswich Town have drawn four of their last five and lost the other. They have enough quality to return to winning ways here, but Sunderland are rarely an easy team to beat.

“McKenna’s side picked up a crucial win over AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup last weekend, albeit against a lower side that feeling of returning to winning ways will help them heading into this one.

“Sunderland meanwhile were knocked out of the cup by rivals Newcastle United. The Black Cats have won two of Beale’s first five games in charge and there is still a lot left to be desired in their performances.

“I think this one will be close, however if anyone will narrowly take it I will back the hosts here.”

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“For the first time this season, Ipswich Town are on a tough run of form. They’ve only lost once in their last five games but four draws has seen them lose ground to leaders Leicester City and Southampton behind them.

“Against Sunderland though, I feel the Tractor Boys could get back on track with a good win. The Black Cats have to bounce back from that poor display against rivals Newcastle, as they’d been in good Championship form before then.

“I wouldn’t be all that surprised if this ends level. However, I’ll say Ipswich take the three points.”

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland prediction: 3-1