The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Leyton Orient prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Portsmouth remain top of League One for the time being, but a poor run of form has them in a precarious position. John Mousinho’s side are now just a few points away from dropping outside the top two altogether and that comes after a run of one win in their last five League One outings.

Leyton Orient are doing well as of late. Richie Wellens’ side have lost just one in their last five and are 12th in the third tier. They have proven they can compete with anyone in the division, but this will undoubtedly be a tough afternoon.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Portsmouth must win this game. They have been very good for large parts of this season, however they cannot let this bad run of form go on any longer. Mousinho had Portsmouth in a position where it looked as if Championship football was inevitable and as of late things just haven’t went their way.

“They must pick themselves back up though because any longer feeling sorry for themselves will really see them in trouble.

“Orient have proven they can be there or thereabouts against some top teams in League One. They only lost 3-2 to Bolton Wanderers the other week and they conceded all three of those in the first ten minutes. It could easily have been a different story.

“However, the sign of a good team is one that wins regardless of how they play and Pompey need to do just that here. They need to find a way and I will give them the benefit of the doubt that they will.”

Portsmouth vs Leyton Orient prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

James Ray

“It’s not been an easy run for Portsmouth over recent weeks. They’ve had some disappointing results, loosening their grip on top spot. However, I do think this is a game they can definitely win.

“Orient can be a tough side to beat on the road and they have been in decent form. They’re facing a wounded Pompey too, so they will be hopeful of getting something from the game.

“Don’t be surprised if this ends level, but I’ll back Pompey to get a much-needed win.”

Portsmouth vs Leyton Orient prediction: 1-0