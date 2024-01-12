Middlesbrough winger Jeremy Sivi has extended his stay at Harrogate Town, his loan club have announced on their official website.

Middlesbrough will let the youngster stay with the League Two side until the end of the season.

Sivi, 21, linked up with the Yorkshire outfit in September on a deal until January and has since made 11 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

In this latest update regarding his situation at Wetherby Road, the Sulphurites have confirmed he will be sticking around until the summer.

This loan extension suits all parties involved. Harrogate get to keep another attacking option and Sivi’s development will continue to flourish before eventually heading back to Middlesbrough.

He remains down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium and will benefit more from playing regularly in the Football League as opposed to playing youth football still.

Sivi is under contract with his parent club until the summer 0f 2025 so will be eager to impress during the remainder of this campaign to show what he can do ahead of next term.

Middlesbrough signed him back in 2021 and he has played once for the Championship side since then.

Prior to his move up north, the Londoner rose up through the ranks at Leyton Orient but never made a senior appearance for the League One outfit.

Instead, he was loaned out to Harlow Town before joining the non-league club permanently. He caught the eye of Boro playing in the Eastern Counties Football League and the Onside Football Academy before they decided to snap him up.

Sivi penned a new deal last May and has now extended his stay at Harrogate ahead of their game against Forest Green Rovers this weekend.