Leeds United have utilised Sam Byram at left-back this season, with the likes of Junior Firpo and Djed Spence providing cover. But with the latter having had his loan deal cut short and returning to parent club Tottenham Hotspur, manager Daniel Farke is looking new competition for Byram.

The January transfer window presents Farke with the perfect opportunity to address his lack of options. They are looking at an experienced head at the back, especially given the recent loan exit of stalwart Luke Ayling to Middlesbrough.

One player that fits the bill is Rangers’ Barisic. The 31-year-old has been at Ibrox since 2018 and his current contract expires at the end of the season. With this in mind Leeds United are targeting a cut-price deal according to Football Scotland, but Rangers are hoping to fend off interest by offering him a new deal.

A great option

Byram originally started as a right-back and is probably more comfortable on the right side of defence. Therefore, signing someone who is naturally a left-back provides more solidity as well as increasing the amount of bodies in the squad and competition for places.

There is uncertainty surrounding Firpo, whilst Stuart Dallas is a long-term absentee. Barisic would likely move ahead of both players in the pecking order should he secure a move to Elland Road this month.

However, given Rangers are keen to keep hold of the 31 cap Croatia international and he is a long serving player having been there for six years, if a deal can be struck between both parties, Leeds United may have to switch their attention to other targets. But a player of his ilk and experience should certainly be their transfer strategy for a new left-back.