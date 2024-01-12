Leeds United’s Jack Jenkins has returned from Scunthorpe United, his loan club have announced on X.

Leeds United let the midfielder join the National League North side on a temporary basis in early September.

Jenkins, 22, has since made nine appearances for the Iron during the first-half of this season.

They have now confirmed he has gone back to his parent club.

Leeds United man returns

Leeds have a decision to make on what to do with Jenkins for the remainder of this campaign. His chances of breaking into their first-team are slim as they chase down promotion from the Championship under Daniel Farke.

Another exit would help him get some more experience under his belt which would be more beneficial for him than dropping into development football.

Jenkins has risen up through the academy ranks of the Whites and has represented them at various different youth levels over the years.

He was handed his first professional deal back in 2019 and his current contract expires at the end of this term meaning he is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

Leeds risk losing him for nothing if they don’t hand him an extension in the meaning so his long-term future in Yorkshire is up in the air right now.

Jenkins made his debut in an FA Cup loss away at Crawley Town back in 2021 but hasn’t played since. However, he has been a key player for the Under-21’s since then.

He was loaned out to Salford City last year in League Two and made played 11 matches for the Ammies in all competitions under their former boss Neil Wood, chipping in with a single goal, before linking up with Scunthorpe.