Ipswich Town welcome Sunderland to Portman Road this weekend in a return to Championship action.

Ipswich Town sit 2nd in the Championship and against all odds are occupying one of the automatic promotion spots. Not many expect Kieran McKenna’s side to adapt to Championship football as well as they have done, but they have been one of the most impressive sides so far this season.

Sunderland are fighting for back-to-back play-off finishes. Michael Beale has been in charge five games now and the next two are arguably his most important. Ipswich Town and Hull City await Sunderland, two sides who are around the Black Cats in the current standings.

This game is a hugely important one for both sides for different reasons.

Here we look at five players who could dictate Ipswich Town vs Sunderland…

Jack Clarke

Perhaps the most obvious name on this list is Clarke. The 23-year-old winger has had another great season so far and he is beginning to drum up more and more interest from the Premier League.

The attacker has 12 goals and two assists in 26 second tier outings so far this season and if anyone is to drag Sunderland to a result here, it will be him.

Ipswich Town will be aware of the threat Clarke poses and they will know Sunderland can overly rely on him at times. No doubt McKenna will have a plan to deal with him this weekend.

Nathan Broadhead

The former Sunderland man spent a year in the north east on loan whilst the club were in League One.

He has ten goal contributions in 22 league games so far this season and his versatility makes him a huge asset for Ipswich Town.

Broadhead got a goal and an assist against Sunderland in the reverse fixture as he helped his side to a 2-1 win on the opening day, and the Welsh forward will be hoping to do the same again here.

Conor Chaplin

Another standout for McKenna this season has been the 26-year-old Chaplin. He usually plays in the number ten role, but he can fill a gap elsewhere across the front and its those sort of rotations which can cause opposition sides trouble.

Chaplin has eight goals and seven assists so far this season in the second tier and if he is on form Ipswich Town’s chances of winning automatically increase.

Dan Ballard

Despite scoring an own goal and conceding a penalty against Newcastle United last time out, Ballard is seen as one of the best defenders in the league and a payer who is almost certainly destined to play at a higher level one day.

The former Arsenal man has three goals for Sunderland this season, posing a threat from set pieces. But, it is him that will have to be on top of his game at the back to keep out a very potent Ipswich Town attack.

Alex Pritchard

The former Norwich City attacking midfielder has been one of, if not Sunderland’s best player in recent times.

The 30-year-old is one of the more experienced heads in Sunderland’s dressing room and he has six goal contributions in 21 Championship games so far this season.

Pritchard can make something out of nothing and when on the pitch Sunderland’s game seems to link that little bit better. The strikers and wingers tend to have more freedom and the Black Cats almost always create more chances.