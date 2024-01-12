Ipswich Town are looking to sign a new striker this month, and have identified Blackburn Rovers’ Sam Gallagher and Watford’s Mileta Rajovic, according to the Press Association reporter Nick Mashiter.

Ipswich Town are prioritising a new forward in the January transfer window, especially given George Hirst is out with a muscle injury for the foreseeable future. He has scored six goals and registered six assists this season and so replacing his goal involvements will be key to maintaining their promotion hopes.

The Tractor Boys are targeting a player with Championship experience with Blackburn Rovers man Gallagher and Watford’s Rajovic on their radar according to Mashiter. He states that Kieran McKenna’s side had made a bid of £1m initially, before increasing this to £1.5m.

Both offers have been rejected by Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, and so this may force their hand into turning their attention to Rajovic instead over the coming weeks before the January transfer deadline.

Who to go for

Gallagher is out of favour at Blackburn Rovers as things stand and has shown glimpses of the player he could be with consistent playing time. He has never been the main man at Ewood Park and could be given this mantle at Ipswich Town if he makes the move.

He looks to be the most attainable out of the two, however, Rajovic has been a consistent performer for the Hornets and so would likely ease into the Ipswich Town side and promotion chasing quicker than Gallagher would.

Gallagher is valued at £2million according to Transfermarkt, whilst Rajovic’s market value is £2.2million. Either player would help them in their quest for a place in the top two without breaking the bank, and so the easier player to get a deal done with is likely the way Ipswich Town will go in the coming weeks.