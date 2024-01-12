The72’s writers offer their Charlton Athletic vs Peterborough United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic come into this weekend’s clash with Peterborough United looking to end a run of seven games without a League One win. They’ve drawn four and lost three, leaving them 13th in the table.

The Addicks haven’t been able to kick on quite as hoped under Michael Appleton. They’ve won five, drawn nine and lost five in his 19 third-tier games in charge at The Valley.

Peterborough United meanwhile are nine games without defeat in the league. They may have been beaten comfortably by Leeds United in the FA Cup, but it’s been a great couple of months for the Posh, who now sit 3rd.

Darren Ferguson’s side have won three straight on the road and will be looking to make it four here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I can only see this going one way to be honest. Peterborough United have exceeded expectations this season and are right in the automatic promotion fight for good reason.

“They boast arguably the league’s most exciting attack and with a flourishing midfield partnership between Collins and Kyprianou, they only seem to be getting stronger and stronger. Charlton Athletic meanwhile, they’re just not looking convincing at all at the moment.

“Key players like Corey Blackett-Taylor and the potentially returning Alfie May could give the Addicks opportunities in this game but ultimately, Posh should have too much for the hosts.”

Charlton Athletic vs Peterborough United prediction: 1-3

Harry Mail

“Results haven’t really been going Charlton’s way recently and although they have been busy bolstering their ranks so far this month, pressure could start to mount on their boss Michael Appleton.

“Peterborough are doing well and I fancy them to get a result at The Valley to boost their promotion push.

“The Posh are unbeaten in their last nine league outings and haven’t lost in a League One fixture since November so I expect their run of form to continue in London.”

Charlton Athletic vs Peterborough United prediction: 1-2