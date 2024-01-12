Ipswich Town added Nathan Broadhead to their ranks last January, bringing him in from Everton after fruitful loans with Wigan Athletic and Sunderland.

Broadhead’s season-long stint with Sunderland was somewhat disrupted by injury but 13 goals in 27 games really announced himself in senior football. Five goals in 22 games over a half-season stint at then-Championship side Wigan Athletic strengthened his reputation and prompted Ipswich Town to make a permanent swoop.

The Welshman has come on leaps and bounds since then. He managed eight goals and six assists in 19 League One games for Town as they secured promotion from the third-tier and this season, Broadhead has notched eight goals and three assists across all competitions.

Since joining Ipswich Town, Broadhead has established himself as a Wales regular and one of the second-tier’s most lethal forwards. However, despite bouncing around clubs a bit last season, he insists he felt it was a positive to learn from various managers.

Speaking to Sky Bet exclusively on behalf of The72, Broadhead explained:

“Last season, I had five managers altogether – including being at Everton, Wigan and then at Ipswich. Learning under different managers, adapting to different positions and styles of play, I always take it as a positive, and you learn as a football player to adapt to football.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute so far at Ipswich.”

There likely won’t be many Ipswich Town players who haven’t enjoyed almost all of the last 18 months or so. The club have been revitalised since Kieran McKenna’s appointment and are deservedly right in the Championship promotion picture, sitting 2nd in the table.

Broadhead was full of praise for McKenna, admitting that the Northern Irishman is ‘probably the best manager’ he has played under.

“Kieran McKenna is very detailed,” He said. “He’s probably the best manager I’ve worked with – I worked with many managers at Everton, and he’s right up there, if not the best.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him, he’s brought out the best in me and I’m learning every day in different positions, so hopefully I can carry on.”

McKenna’s imperious frontline including the likes of Broadhead, Conor Chaplin and George Hirst has been key to their success. Behind them though, the midfield partnership of Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo have been of the utmost importance to Ipswich Town.

Both looked set to be heading away for spells at AFCON and the Asian Cup over January in what would’ve been a huge blow. However, Morsy told Egypt that he would not be making himself available, while Luongo decided to retire from international football.

Broadhead said that keeping them over the winter is ‘massive’, labelling the duo as a ‘rock’ in the Ipswich Town side.

“Everyone is massive for the team, to stay and be free at this stage of the season. Those two have been massive for us, winning duels and being a rock to our team. To keep them here is massive for our promotion push.”

Ipswich Town are five without a league win after a challenging festive period, losing once and drawing four. They’ll be determined to return to winning ways against 6th placed Sunderland this weekend.

If Broadhead is on his game against one of his former loan clubs, the Portman Road outfit should be in with a good chance of a much-needed three points.