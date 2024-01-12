Cardiff City vs Leeds United takes place on Saturday with Daniel Farke’s Whites making the long trip to Wales to face Erol Bulut’s Bluebirds.

Cardiff City come into this game 9th in the Championship table and three points shy of the play-off places. Leeds United meanwhile sit 4th.

The reverse fixture at Elland Road saw Farke’s side turn around a 2-0 deficit at half-time into a 2-2 draw. Since then, Leeds have kicked on well, as have their hosts, Cardiff, though both struggled for consistency over the festive period.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Cardiff City vs Leeds United…

Karlan Grant

Centre-forward Grant is on a season-long loan at Cardiff City from fellow Championship side West Brom. The London-born striker has scored four goals and provided one assist so far this campaign.

Against what could be a makeshift Leeds United central defence of Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu, Grant’s presence could be key. He will be looking to test the Whites’ defence and will likely get the opportunity to do so.

Perry Ng

Right-back Ng likes to get forward down his side of the field. The attacking part of his game is clear in the four goals and two assists that he has delivered so far this season.

However, he will need to be on top of the defensive aspect of his game. This is because he is likely to be facing one of the Championship’s most electric players in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville.

Crysencio Summerville

Speaking of Summerville, he demonstrates week-in, week-out that he is one of the Championship’s most dangerous attacking talents. He has 12 goals and six assists to his name in 23 league games.

Blessed with ridiculous speed and acceleration, once beyond defenders he is often gone and bearing down on goal. Not only is he dangerous inside the box, but also around the fringes of the area.

Dan James

James’ Leeds United career is finally blooming and the evidence of that is clear for all to see. The former Swansea City ace has eight goals and five assists so far this season.

Playing down the right, he uses his speed to get beyond defenders. When he does so, he likes to put dangerous balls into and across the box. He is also the Whites’ primary corner taker, and they’re often dangerous ones to deal with.

Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu looks likely to be dropping back from his midfield anchor role and into the centre of defence alongside Wales teammate Rodon. It was a role he played in well as Leeds United beat Peterborough United 3-0 in the FA Cup.

That game saw Ampadu score two goals in a very polished display. It will be a different situation in the hustle and bustle of a Championship fixture, so he will need to be on his toes and at the top of his game.