Cardiff City defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott is poised to join Dunfermline Athletic on loan, according to a report by The Courier.

Cardiff City swooped to sign the youngster over the summer following his exit from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Fagan-Walcott, 21, penned an initial one-year deal with the Championship side and is yet to make a first-team appearance.

In this latest update regarding his situation, The Courier report he is ‘set’ to move to Scotland for the second-half of this season and he has travelled north to complete the move.

Cardiff City loan exit on the cards

Cardiff signed Fagan-Walcott to bolster their Under-21’s side and he would benefit from getting some senior football elsewhere until next summer.

They will then have a decision to make regarding his long-term future at the Cardiff City Stadium.

A switch to Dunfermline this winter will help him get some experience under his belt and they are currently sat in 6th position in the Scottish Championship.

Fagan-Walcott played for non-league side Norsemen before Tottenham snapped him up in 2015. He then rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League club and was handed his first professional deal in 2018.

The Londoner made his debut in March 2020 in a Champions League clash against RB Leipzig and that was his only appearance during his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He was loaned out to Dundee a couple of years ago but injury struck during that particular loan stint and he had to return to his parent club.

The ex-England youth international will now be eager to get a regular run of matches as he closes in on a switch to Dunfermline from Cardiff.