Cardiff City midfielder Eli King is set to join Ross County on loan until the end of the season, as per a report by WalesOnline.

Cardiff City have recently recalled the prospect from his spell in League Two at Morecambe.

King, 20, was a key player in the middle of the park for the Shrimps and was due to spend the whole campaign with them.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by WalesOnline, the player is now heading up to Scotland for a new challenge.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Cardiff City loan latest

Ross County are managed by Derek Adams and he was the man who signed King for Morecambe last summer.

A move up to the Scottish Premiership would be a smart switch for the youngster as he looks to get some more game time under his belt.

He is under contract at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2025 so will be keen to show what he can do ahead of potentially breaking into the first-team of his parent club down the line.

King has been on the books at Cardiff for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Championship side.

He has been a regular at various youth levels for the Bluebirds and made his first-team debut back in 2021 in a league clash against Middlesbrough.

The Wales youth international has since played four more times at senior level. He was given the green light to spend time on loan at Crewe Alexandra last year to get some experience under his belt and featured in 18 matches for the Railwaymen.

King then made 20 appearances in all competitions for Morecambe and chipped in with two goals and three assists as he now prepares to head to the Scottish Highlands with Ross County.