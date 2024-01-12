Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has admitted Ollie Denham could return to Cardiff City this month.

Cardiff City let the defender join the Scottish club on loan in the summer transfer window.

Denham, 21, has since struggled for game time and has made only two appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

Goodwin has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by The Courier: “Ollie is frustrated. It was never our intention to bring him up from Cardiff and have him sitting on the bench. He had a difficult start – he’s honest enough to admit that – in team performances that weren’t great from us, as a whole.

“We’ve had dialogue with Cardiff and the agent, and I’ve been up front with Ollie about it; I don’t want to hinder his development. So, if he can find some regular game-time somewhere, that would be the best-case scenario.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Cardiff City loan latest

Denham needs to be playing regular football at this stage of the career and there is no point of him being at Dundee United if he isn’t going to feature. He hasn’t played for them since July so a return to Cardiff would suit all parties involved this winter.

He began his career at Manchester United and rose up through the academy ranks at Old Trafford. The Cheshire-born man was a regular for the Red Devils at various youth levels during his time with the Premier League giants but cut ties with them in 2020.

Denham subsequently joined the Bluebirds on a free transfer and made his debut in 2021 in an EFL Cup clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

He has since played six more times but is down the pecking order still, hence why he was shipped out on loan to Dundee United to get some more experience.

It hasn’t worked out for him above the border though and a change of scene would do him good.

Cardiff will have a decision to make on what to do with him if he was to return before the end of the January transfer window.

In the meantime, they are back in action this weekend with a tricky home clash against promotion chasing Leeds United.